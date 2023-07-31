Prince Harry’s fighting a ‘different kettle of fish’ after rejection

Prince Harry’s first-ever rejection has just come under the radar of experts who have branded it a ‘historical moment’ for the member of the British Royal Family.
Claims regarding the same have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
She touched base on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.
In the midst of this, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “This time around, the news out of London is an entirely different kettle of fish – we have crossed a line, marked a new first, passed a milestone.”
She also went as far as to paint the picture that, “Harry has just heard something startling, something that I don’t think he has heard in a very long time: Essentially, the word ‘no’.”
“Someone authoritative, someone who is not some loopy one-time socialite or ‘It’ girl or British columnist, someone who cannot be easily discounted, has just rejected part of the duke’s lawsuit.”
Before concluding Ms Elser also offered more insight into the person responsible for rejecting the duke, allegedly for the very first time.
Reacting to the news she said, “Specifically – get your legal hats on here, chaps – Mr Justice Fancourt in the High Court has dealt a serious blow to the duke’s case against News Group Newspapers, knocking back part of his legal case. (NGN is owned by the same parent company as News Corp Australia, publisher of this masthead).”
