Prince William and Kate Middleton following ‘tricks’ used by Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in desperate attempts to keep the monarchy relevant and relatable.



The Wales have been stepping up in their responsibilities ever since the ascension of King Charles. And with fewer working royals, the onus of that falls on William and Kate.

Although, royal commentator Daniela Elser pointed out in her piece for News.com.au that the royal couple might be overdoing it.



She cited the recent video of William which was made in collaboration with popular Sorted Food YouTube channel to promote his upcoming Earthshot Prize. The royal is seen serving veggie burgers using eco-friendly products and packaging.

Elser was of the view that the video seemed reminiscent of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “relentlessly self-promotional, dignity-lite guff.”



She noted that both William and Kate have been “straying dangerously into the Sussex-esque territory of favouring the stunty and turning to crowd-pleasing tricks.”

The expert claimed that she could have been forgiving of his over-enthusiastic video if this was a one-off thing, but it wasn’t. Elser noted that Charles’ coronation saw the Wales outfit highlighted more than the event.

She was of the view that with their social media strategies the couple is “relentlessly intent on selling themselves to the masses with the subtlety of a grouse fork to the eyeball.”

Elser surmised, “William and Kate are trying so hard not to be seen as stiff and starchy like his Pa and to sell the monarchy with all the desperation of a door-to-door double glazing salesman. It is all looking less like some social media PR-ing and more like a bells-and-whistles presidential campaign.”