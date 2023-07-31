King Charles’ Balmoral ‘open invite’ not a call for reconciliation with Prince Harry

King Charles may have alluded to the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are invited to all royal gatherings but that might not be the case.

According to Royal expert, Robert Jobson the Sussexes are likely to be snubbed at the annual gathering at Balmoral which will see many members of the Royal Family in attendance.

Jobson told Express.com.uk that an insider shared that apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Anne, Princess Royal and Zara Tindall are most likely to be invited. Moreover, there is also a possibility that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would show up.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be expected to attend the annual gathering at the Scottish Castle, the first without Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry has been estranged from his father since the past two years but despite speculation of their truce, there seems to be no signs of improvement.

“They have been given an ‘open invite’ to join family gatherings by the Palace, but no personal olive branch has been extended by the King for the summer getaway,” Jobson penned.



Moreover, Charles and Camilla will be assembling their family before the end of summer for a tradition after their ascension,

The late Queen had dubbed Balmoral to be “mostly a happy place.”

Jobson cited source that told him, “There is not much dialogue if any between the King and his second son.”

Previously, a source cited by Us Weekly dished on the strained ties between the father and son and how there was lingering hope of a reconciliation.

The insider said that the King “loves his son” but “he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end.”