Katherine has the sweetest birthday wish for dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned a year old on Sunday, July 30.

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor received a warm birthday wish from his daughter who is the oldest of his five kids.

Katherine took to her Instagram page to wish him on his special day by posting a throwback snap of the pair sharing a loving hug.

'Happy birthday daddy Schwarzenegger we love you!' she gushed in the caption of the photo that looks to have been taken when Katharine was in her late teenage years.

The longtime Hollywood leading man and former Governor of California can be seen dressed in a dark blue suit with a white dress shirt and tie as he snuggles with his daughter on a field next to basketball courts.

By using the word 'we' when she professed her love, she likely was referring to her growing family that includes husband Chris Pratt and daughters Lyla, who turns three in August, and Eloise, one.

Along with Katherine, who's 33, the Terminator star is also a proud father to daughter Christina, 32, and sons Patrick, 29 and Christopher, 25, whom she shares with his ex-wife.