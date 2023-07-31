Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk getting ‘kidnapped’ from Malibu: ‘Stay away!’

An expert has just started to weigh in on why a home in Malibu would be the ‘worst possible move’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The boss of the Beverly Hills-based World Protection Group, Kent Moyer, made these admissions.

His admissions about the Duke and Duchess have been shared during his interview with The Express.

During this chat, Mr Moyer claimed, “If they’re bothered by the paparazzi and intruders at their mansion in Montecito 90 miles away, it will be considerably worse in Malibu, where their profile will be even higher.”

“Far more serious, however, is the risk of a terrorist attack or kidnap attempt on them and their family.”

These claims have come in response to Prince Harry’s book Spare which details his kill count during the Afghanistan tour.

In the eyes of Mr Moyer, this admission is a “grace error” for the Sussexes, given the place where they intend to spend the rest of their days.

He also went as far as to note, “As things stand, any tourist – let alone a trained assassin – can easily find their home.”

Mr Moyer also went on to compare the two properties and admitted that while Montecito is almost “a local landmark” a Malibu abode would likely attract “ten times the attention.”

“It’s also disturbing that their names are right there in local public records of property ownership,” at the end of the day.

“Most high-risk VIPs form anonymous-sounding companies through which they buy homes, so they can’t be traced so easily. Harry and Meghan simply haven’t bothered with this very easy step.”

In regards to the location he added, “The main access road, Pacific Coast Highway, is very narrow in parts and often blocked in winter by mudslides and landslides. That would be a nightmare if they were looking to escape an attack by car.”

“The fact is, they should be vanishing from public view completely unless they are attending a public function. Turning themselves into even higher profile targets and telling everyone where they live is not the answer,” he added before signing off.