Prince Harry, Meghan provide welcomed relief for King Charles with their latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appear to be focusing their attention on their future rather than speaking out about the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly chosen a different tactic for their public image in recent months, providing some welcomed relief for King Charles and Queen Camilla after bitter row.

The couple's move is said to have "encouraged" the rest of the Firm, a source has claimed.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, have openly spoken about their experiences in the Firm in a negative way.

The couple's first revelatory conversations was during their infamous interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess claimed that questions were asked about Archie's skin color.

The former Suits actress also claimed that Kate Middleton made her cry after they had a disagreement about bridesmaid dresses, while Harry said that King Charles and Prince William were "trapped" in the establishment.

The Duke's memoir, Spare, also contained never-before-seen levels of detail on his life and growing up in the royal family. He accused William of physically attacking him during a fight.

But since Harry and Meghan were dropped by Spotify earlier this year, the US-based royals are reportedly focusing on separate business ventures.

The two reportedly want to move on as they have decided to give up the practice of dwelling on the past. The decision has come as a big relief for the royal family.

Despite few recent comments being made about the family, the relations between Harry and the rest of the royals is still "not good," according to Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English.

The Firm "feel encouraged by claims that Harry and Meghan are now determined to focus on the future rather than family recriminations," she said.