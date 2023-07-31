King Charles facing 'major threats' from younger brother Prince Andrew

King Charles and royal family have been issued new warning by a royal expert, predicting more crisis for royals.



The 74-year-old monarch is reportedly facing 'major threats' from his younger brother Prince Andrew as 'disaster-in-waiting' for royals, an expert has claimed.



"Andrew is digging his heels... it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving," Andrew Lownie, a renowned royal biographer, has told the Daily Beast.



The expert claimed the Duke of York was playing a power game, saying: "Charles and William have united to bring him down a peg or two and try and keep him and his family under the radar because they, as the future of the monarchy, have most to lose by his antics."

Andrew could be more dangerous than Harry if he decides to leak royal secrets for money, according to some royal critics.

There are also speculations that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father Andrew could give tough time to the newly crowned King if the Duke turns against the palace.