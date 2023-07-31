Meghan Markle is getting advice from 'so many protective friends'

Meghan Markle is retaining powerful friends despite losing key Hollywood A-listers.
The Duchess of Sussex has found a new pal in agent Ari Emanuel, who is really protective of her.
A Hollywood agent said: "Ari and his wife are part of Meghan's new friendship group. Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who are very protective of her.
Meghan is also close friends with makeup mogul Victoria Jackson.
A source in Montecito said: "Victoria is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”
"Victoria knows all about building a brand but also about giving back,' the source said. 'She's advising Meghan on many levels."
