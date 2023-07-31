 
Meghan Markle has a strong backing from her friends amid crisis

By Web Desk
July 31, 2023
Meghan Markle is getting advice from so many protective friends

Meghan Markle is retaining powerful friends despite losing key Hollywood A-listers.

The Duchess of Sussex has found a new pal in agent Ari Emanuel, who is really protective of her.

A Hollywood agent said: "Ari and his wife are part of Meghan's new friendship group. Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who are very protective of her.

Meghan is also close friends with makeup mogul Victoria Jackson.

A source in Montecito said: "Victoria is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”

"Victoria knows all about building a brand but also about giving back,' the source said. 'She's advising Meghan on many levels."

