Nicki Minaj’s L.A. residence surrounded by police after reports of shooting

Police also visited Nicki Minaj's residence a month ago after reports of child abuse

The latest swatting incident in Los Angeles involves Nicki Minaj, who joins a growing list of celebrities targeted by this dangerous prank.

On Saturday, someone called 911 claiming that someone had been shot at Nicki's home in the San Fernando Valley. L.A. County Sheriff Deputies responded with lights and sirens, only to find that it was a false report.

This isn't the first time Nicki has been a victim of swatting; last month, police were called to her home after a false 911 child abuse claim that turned out to be unfounded.

Unfortunately, many other famous individuals have also been targeted with swatting calls, including Miley Cyrus, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake.

Swatting involves making a false report to emergency services in order to get a SWAT team or other law enforcement agency to respond to a situation that doesn't exist. The perpetrators often use technology to disguise their phone number and location, making it difficult for law enforcement to track them down.

Swatting is a criminal act that puts innocent people at risk and wastes valuable resources that could be used to respond to real emergencies. The police have urged the public to take these incidents seriously and to report any suspicious activity or information that could help identify the perpetrators. It's unclear why Nicki continues to be targeted, but law enforcement is actively investigating the matter.