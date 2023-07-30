An angry Donald Trump. — AFP/File

Former US president Donald Trump On Saturday attacked his successor Joe Biden during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, using abusive language to refer to the current US president and calling him "the most corrupt president in American history."

“We have somebody that’s not at the top of his game,” Trump said of Biden to a fiercely loyal crowd at the Erie Insurance Arena. “Never was at the top of his game."

Trump went on to use abusive language to describe Joe Biden.

In addition to using the platform to criticise his ongoing legal troubles, Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge presumed Democratic nominee Biden in the US presidential election next year, also used it to attack other candidates.

Among them is a federal indictment that will be heard in May of 2019 and asks him to respond to allegations that he improperly stored classified government information at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Another federal indictment against Trump is also widely rumored to be coming, this one involving his alleged involvement in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“They waited two-and-a-half, almost three years, so that they could bring this right up in the middle of my presidential election because it’s election interference,” Trump said.

He added: “They’re not indicting me; they’re indicting you. I just happen to be standing in their way.”

The Florida governor was also called a "son of a b*tch" by Trump, who also reserved some scathing criticism for his Republican rival Ron DeSantis. Trump also claimed that financial contributions made to his rivals' campaigns only bolstered Biden's bid for re-election, India TV News reported.

Additionally, it seems that Trump praised a number of unnamed foreign leaders, calling them "very street-smart" individuals who "know what they are doing" and are "at the top of their game."

In other parts of his lengthy speech, Trump implied that there is no longer a free and impartial press in the country by equating media coverage of his legal troubles with what he called the "Biden crime family's corrupt business dealings."

“Fake news is all you get,” Trump told the audience.

Although they enjoy covering Donald Trump's false indictments despite the fact that he has done nothing wrong, they will not talk about the Biden crime family.

Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump by just over 42,000 votes in Pennsylvania during the 2016 presidential election. The election victory of the former real estate tycoon turned reality TV star depended on his victory in the crucial state.