Why King Charles has not read Prince Harry’s memoir Spare? Reason revealed

King Charles reportedly does know the content of his son Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, but the monarch has not read it after six months of its release.



The Duke of Sussex announced to release his tell-all book in 2021 and the bombshell memoir was finally out in January this year.

Prince Harry made startling revelations about the royal family in his book.

The Mirror UK quoted royal expert Rebecca English as saying the father-son duo King Charles and Harry are still not on good terms with the monarch reportedly having not read the Spare.

Rebecca, citing a royal family friend, told Daily Mail, "Why would he read something that he knows is going to be so hurtful?"



However, the royal expert claimed King Charles does know about Spare’s content.

The Spare, released in January, broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

There are also rumours Meghan Markle will also write her own memoir after record-breaking commercial success of Harry’s tell-all Spare.

The Duchess of Sussex will write memoir herself unlike husband Prince Harry.