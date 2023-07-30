King Charles, Archie, Lilibet meeting not expected at royal family reunion

King Charles and his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reunion is unlikely as the royals are gearing up to gather at Balmoral this summer holidays.



The king and his grandchildren meeting is not possible as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly not joining the royal family for summer holidays at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

According to media reports, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate will be heading to Balmoral with the rest of the Royal Family for a summer holiday next week.

However, the California-based royal couple will be notably absent along with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Therefore, meeting of King Charles with Archie and Lilibet is unlikely.

Daily Express, citing a source close to the royals, reported Meghan and Harry are set to miss family reunion despite an “open invitation” from King Charles.

The source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely not attend the annual summer holiday as relationships between King Charles and Harry have deteriorated since the release of his memoir Spare.