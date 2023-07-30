‘Absurd’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t expect’ funding if Prince Harry’s olive branch works’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry will be in need of much more than King Charles can offer via his vast bank account.

Insights into everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lack have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in a piece for News.com.au.

In it she referenced the past and said, “Back then, both the regular world and the royal world were still in the midst of epic, once-in-a-century upheavals.”

“Covid had swept the globe like the malign viral equivalent of BTS, forcing billions of people inside for lengthy stretches, and the Sussexes had shoved off from London, forcing billions of people to look anew – and askance – at Buckingham Palace.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also noted, “fundamental to this entire story is money, something that it would seem Harry and Meghan had not quite realised they would need so much of once they left the tender embrace of his dear Pa’s bank account.”

These claims have come in reference to the couple’s claims that they will soon ‘become financially independent’ from the Firm.