Has Virat Kohli been demoted to 'water boy'?

Top Indian batter Virat Kohli brings water and refreshments amid match against West Indies in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@AdityaSingh5143

India rested skipper Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli in the second match of the ongoing ODI series against West Indies Barbados on Saturday, NDTV reported.

Surprisingly, Kohli, who is one of India's favourite batman did something unexpected at the Kensington Oval while he was not part of the playing XI.

He swung into action another way as the former skipper was seen bringing refreshments to the Men in Blue with another water boy.

The side had a different look as India skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli were rested for the second match, and Sanju Samson and Axar Patel came in for the duo.

Despite all the hard work on Kohli's behalf, the Indian team management's decision to rest him along with Sharma badly backfired as none of the World Cup hopefuls could cope with the pace, bounce and turn against the West Indies, managing a dismal 180 in 40.5 overs in the rain-hit second ODI.

Meanwhile, the Windies saw their first ODI win in four years.

West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection, taking his team to a series-leveling six-wicket victory over India in the second ODI.

After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents, Hope's unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.

"This will now get the character out of everyone going to a decider rather than a dead match," said stand-in captain Hardik Pandya putting a positive spin on the loss.