Prince Harry is single-handedly working to ‘crumble’ a 500-year empire?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to singlehandedly bring a 500-year-old empire to its knees has just been referenced by an expert.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on this power that the Duke of Sussex holds.

The expert weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she said, “The Roman Empire lasted for more than 500 years, the Persian one for centuries on end, even after Alexander the Great came calling, and Andy Cohen’s Real Housewives kingdom is still going strong after the better part of two decades.”

“And yet, having passed the 1000-day mark of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s American commercial empire-in-the-making, the question is more and more, is it already crumbling?”

Ms Elser also went on to note how, “In those 1000-plus days, they have gone from being some of the most exciting, thrilling hires on the planet to being openly derided by Hollywood powerhouses and facing losing tens and tens of millions of dollars.”

So how come “things gone so sour, so fast?” Ms Elser also asked before signing off the chat.

For those unversed, these accusations have come keeping in mind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to 'take-over' Hollywood allegedly.



