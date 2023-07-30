Vijay Varma has THIS to say about Tamannaah Bhatia owning World's fifth largest diamond

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have confirmed their relationship

Vijay Varma has finally broken his silence over the fake news claiming that his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia owns the world's fifth largest diamond.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Varma laughed opened up that it was fake news and that it was not a real diamond, but rather a picture of bottle opener that was circulating all over social media.

The Dahaad actor revealed: “Aapko pata hai na woh kya hai? Woh bottle ka dhakkan hai. Woh mazaak kar rahe hain ek dusre ke saath. Media carry kar rahi hai ke Rs 2 crore ka fifth-largest diamond. Rs 2 crore mein fifth-largest diamond kisse milta hai?”

Varma jokingly said: "Maine usse message kiya ke ye sab fake news aa rahi hai, aur mera naam kyun nai likha?"

A few days ago, the Lust Stories 2 actress' photo went viral, where she could be seen flexing a huge diamond gifted to her by Ram Charan's wife Upasana.

Upasana shared the picture in 2019 with a caption that read: "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer. Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy"

The picture created a buzz all over the internet, after which Bhatia herself had to release a statement clarifying the situation.

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote on her Twitter handle: "Hate to break it to you, but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #GirlsLiketoClickPics", reported Pinkvilla.