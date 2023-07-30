Royal expert reacts to King Charles ‘open’ invitation to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

A royal expert has seemingly warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over ‘humiliation’ risk if they are ever seen with the royal family again.



Richard Fitzwilliams warned the royal couple amid reports King Charles has invited them to the annual family reunion at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The OK Magazine quoted Richard Fitzwilliams as saying the California-based couple risk "humiliation" if they are ever seen with King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Kate Middleton and other royals again.

The royal expert said, “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks.

“The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Richard told this to publication amid reports King Charles has kept Harry and Meghan’s names on the list of invitees for this year’s royal summer vacation.

Meanwhile, according to reports Meghan and Harry are not expected to join royal family.