Meghan Markle’s is leaving things to ‘fester’ until things erupt

Prince Harry has allegedly found himself ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’ all alone.

Insights into this festering relationship have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during her piece for News.com.au.

In it, she wrote, “As we all know now, the situation was left to fester until things erupted, Vesuvius-like, in January 2020 with the Sussexes’ peremptory announcement that they were done with full-time working royal life.”

“The rest, of course, is not just history but a TV show, a book and a podcast," Ms Elser also added in the middle of her piece.

The expert also went on to note, “What we can now say decisively is that the Palace ‘inertia’ ultimately had a seismic, outsize impact on the Crown Inc. and the royal family.”

“Imagine the heartache and hurt and sadness and money and time that could have been saved if someone had made the Africa idea work.” So "in this regard, to me, the Firm failed and failed badly. Something to think about for anyone stuck in woeful LA traffic," she also weighed in on to say before concluding.