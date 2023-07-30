Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope enjoy sweet mani-pedi bonding time

Kourtney Kardashian and her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Scotland, spent some quality time together indulging in a mani-pedi session over the weekend. The Poosh founder, who is currently expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share photos of their sweet bonding experience.

The first picture displayed a bird's eye view of their feet, showing off their nearly matching nail colors. Kourtney chose a shimmering light pink shade for her toes, while Penelope opted for a matte pink with a glossy top coat.

In another snap, Kourtney showcased her daughter's hand, gently holding it in her own, while both their nails were on display against a cozy brown blanket. Kourtney captioned the photo as "Mother daughter," cherishing the special moment they shared.

The celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon was credited in both images for her skillful work on their nails.

Apart from their pampering session, Kourtney has been enjoying quality girl time lately. Recently, she dressed up in a pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts to watch the movie "Barbie," following "strict instructions" from "the girls" to dress appropriately for the box-office-smashing film.