On Saturday, Ed Sheeran, one of the world's most famous singers, surprised fans by making an unexpected appearance at The Wiener's Circle, a renowned hot dog stand in Chicago's Lincoln Park area known for its rude and sassy staff. Despite the establishment's reputation, the singer took on the role of manning the counter and even decided to give away free hot dogs to lucky customers.

Fans of Ed Sheeran excitedly gathered at The Wiener's Circle, seizing the opportunity to meet the music sensation. Telemundo Chicago captured photos of the event, showing a smiling Sheeran engaging in conversations with thrilled fans and customers, a departure from the usual interactions with the establishment's staff.

However, it seems that Ed Sheeran's friendly and polite demeanor didn't quite align with the hot dog stand's trademark rudeness. In a light-hearted tweet, The Wiener's Circle humorously pointed out, "Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he's way too proper and friendly."

The impromptu encounter between the famous singer and the iconic hot dog stand left fans with an unforgettable experience and added a unique chapter to The Wiener's Circle's history of memorable moments.



