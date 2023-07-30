 
Sunday July 30, 2023
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embrace vibrant date night with colorful ensembles

By Web Desk
July 30, 2023
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoyed a vibrant evening out, embracing patterns and colors for their outing. The couple was joined by DreamWorks Animation CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg, creating a lively double date.

Jessica Biel, the 41-year-old actress known for her role in "Candy," donned a stylish beige silk jumpsuit adorned with captivating red, orange, pink, and green flower motifs, along with the word "Bulbs." She elegantly tied her hair up in a ponytail and accessorized with chic small gold hoop earrings, a silver necklace, and fashionable dark sunglasses that she casually rested on her shirt.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake, 42, sported a striking combination of a bright purple and red button-down shirt matched with tan pants and black shoes. Adding a touch of elegance, he wore a gold and pearl Chanel chain around his neck.

The couple's delightful date night occurred approximately a month after Jessica Biel shared a heartwarming Father's Day post on Instagram. The post featured a touching photo of Justin Timberlake spending quality time with their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2½.

