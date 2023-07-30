Swifties shook the earth with 'Shake It Off'

Taylor Swift's fans literally had a earth-shaking experience

Taylor Swift's fans' craze knows no bounds as her recent Eras Tour two days stop at Seattle, Swifties caused a small earthquake.



From July 22 to 23, through their earth-shaking dance and jumping, a seismic activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was triggered, according to a seismology expert.

As per geology professor at Western Washington University, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach said, ""I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals," she said, adding, "If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."

While the magnitude difference between "Beast Quake" and "Swift Quake" is only 0.3, Caplan-Auerbach said the Swifties have the Seahawks fans beat. "The shaking was twice as strong as 'Beast Quake'. It absolutely doubled it."

"The primary difference is the duration of shaking," Caplan-Auerbach explained. "Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It's much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it."

Meanwhile, the Swift domestic leg is about to end. It was already called one of the biggest tours. Moreover, her international Eras tour will kick off from Mexico City on August 24.