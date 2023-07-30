Kate Middleton is 'accomplished masker' towards William in public

Kate Middleton failed to conceal her emotions towards Prince William in a key event in the past.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who efficiently master the art of 'masking' their emotions, could not calm her gestures during a birthday party in Warsaw 2017.

Royal expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: “When we see the whole footage the message can be completely different, especially if it’s a royal like Kate, who is normally known for her pitch-perfect social smiles that she can keep in place without looking strained or inauthentic for long periods of time."

Ms James then called Kate an 'accomplished masker'

"Unlike Diana, whose facial expressions could show powerfully fluctuating emotional states, Kate is an accomplished masker, meaning she does her job in exactly the way she is expected to, without any flicker of negative emotions on her face," she continued.

“Except for this occasion back in 2017 on William and Kate’s visit to Warsaw. Kate’s unsmiling facial expression looked shocking and it wasn’t just a ‘flash’. There are several photos of the occasion that show her looking unhappy or even throwing William some pointed looks while he tried to remain neutral, with a faint, polite, closed lip smile of what looked like regret or awkwardness.

“Kate’s eyes looked tired, with dark smudges underneath them and at one point she appeared to be looking down while biting the inside of her mouth as though holding back her emotions. As she looked out towards the waiting guests her arms looked rigid and her eye expression wary.”