Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not recover 'overnight' from critics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can get back to their past popularity in a matter of days.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to pick the right options in order to reclaim their lost honour.

PR expert and author Rhea Freeman believes Meghan can become favourite again with her advocacy about women.

"I think that they can recover but it won’t be an overnight project and it will take a lot of work where the Sussexes don’t comment on or talk about the Royal Family in a negative way," she said.

She added: "I would say the connection [with the Royal Family] isn’t necessarily helping them in establishing themselves in their own right, and that’s where I see them really shining."

Ms Freeman continued: "It’ll be really interesting to see what they do next as there are a lot of opportunities that they could pursue.

"We mustn’t forget that both Harry and Meghan, in their own right, let alone together, have the potential to be incredibly ‘hot property’ and we know the interest people have in their lives," she concluded.

