Sofia Vergara ‘moving forward’ with her comeback on live TV shows after divorce

Sofia Vergara has reportedly decided to let go of the past and focused on “moving forward” in life.



A source told The Sun US, Sofia will finally make a comeback to TV on America's Got Talent judging panel “very soon”.

It is reported that the 51-year-old Colombian American actress will return on AGT alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell at the end of August.

The source said, “When Sofia makes her AGT return, she will have an outlook of positivity and happiness for the cameras.”

The source pointed out that she “wants to show the world that she is in a good place, even though the divorce is now moving forward”.

“Sofia plans to celebrate and enjoy the talented acts who will showcase their skills and talents on the hit TV show,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Sofia married Joe in a Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015 after less than one year of dating.

After the couple’s divorce announcement, reports circulated on media that their marriage was “impacted by Joe's sobriety and that Sofia was and is not actively sober”.

“Of course the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage,” remarked the source.