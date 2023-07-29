Prince Harry could’ve saved King Charles ‘heartache’ with Spare?

Experts believe Prince Harry might have protected King Charles from a massive headache if the African or Canadian move had been approved.

Claims regarding ‘what could have been’ has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She broke “Look, I know, Africa would not have been some miracle fix that marvellously sorted everything out, a panacea to end all panaceas, but I don’t think it’s going too far out on a limb to say it could well have prevented Megxit.”



“It could have been a pressure valve as temperatures climbed, as brothers fought, as sisters-in-law may or may not have made each other cry, and as the British press gathered steam pointing out things like the hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan’s private jet use.”

“So what went wrong with the Great Africa Scheme? According to Low, things fell down because of issues with funding and security arrangements.”

But “just imagine how different things would look today if Out of Africa: Sussex Edition had come off. Spare would likely not exist and Harry and Meghan’s biggest Netflix concern would probably be Fergie having made off with their account password.”