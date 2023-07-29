Buckingham Palace’s ‘inertia’ under fire for ‘pushing away’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit was allegedly caused in the eyes of experts.



Insights into Prince Harry’s ongoing downfall has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au she started the conversation by questioning, “How did Harry end up stuck in the interminable traffic of LA’s Pacific Coast Highway, not tenderly patting the trunks of elephant calves and living out this Attenborough-esque paradisiacal other life?”

Ms Elser referenced author Valentine Low for this hypothesis, and said, “Low identifies Palace ‘inertia’ as being one of the points where things fell down in the lead up to Megxit and which contributed to le cataclysme Sussex. (Like the Big Bang but with more for mantras and phone calls to Oprah).”

In his book Courtiers he also said, “The first signs that things were going wrong with Harry and Meghan were evident about a year before they left.”

However, the greatest lack in that moment was that “no one was really in charge of dealing with the problem. The people who worked immediately for Harry and Meghan …[were] struggling to deal with it.”

“The people ultimately in charge of the palace … Harry hated them and they hated Harry and Meghan, as they would certainly admit in private. There was no one person who [was] going to take charge of it and just take the situation by the scruff of the neck.”

“I think it could have ended more happily. I think Harry and Meghan would still have left but it could have been dealt with a lot better.”

Instead, according to Ms Elser, "As we all know now, the situation was left to fester until things erupted, Vesuvius-like, in January 2020 with the Sussexes’ peremptory announcement that they were done with full-time working royal life.”