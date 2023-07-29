Sony postpones Marvel film releases amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes

Sony has recently announced multiple delays for its upcoming Marvel movies due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild of America strikes.

These labour disputes have led to restrictions on promotional activities and events involving film production members, prompting Sony to make changes to their cinematic plans for the foreseeable future.

One noteworthy delay is for the film "Kraven the Hunter," which has been pushed back by nearly a year from its original release date. This move indicates that Sony is allowing sufficient time for a resolution to be reached or for the strikes to end, enabling effective promotion of the movie.

Another significant postponement affects "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," which is now indefinitely delayed.

However, this decision is not necessarily a cause for concern, considering the considerable work involved in the animated sequel, making the initial release date potentially unrealistic. The film's success in its predecessors with a combined worldwide box office gross of over a billion dollars further reinforces the likelihood that the project will not be abandoned.

Additionally, other movies such as "Gran Turismo," "Bad Boys 4," "Venom 3," "Karate Kid," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel, "Madame Web," and "They Listen" have been impacted by delays. Each film's release date has been adjusted to accommodate the current circumstances arising from the industry strikes.