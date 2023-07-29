Florence Pugh celebrates release of new biopic 'Oppenheimer' with her friend

Florence Pugh was joined by her friend as she was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night.
The actress, 27, stunned onlookers with her glam look as she stepped out of the celebrity hotspot walking hand-in-hand with her friend Jacob Smith.
The Little Women star showed off her incredible sense of style in a vibrant red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, which she accessorised with an array of gold necklaces.
Florence has been celebrating the release of her hotly-anticipated new biopic Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy.
Cillian, 47, starred as the titular character, scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic, while Florence portrayed psychiatrist and Communist Party member Jean Tatlock.
Holly Willoughby enjoys family holiday in Portugal home
Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 in September 2023
Rebecca Sananes is the former head of Audio at Archewell
Prince William is reportedly putting distance between him and his father
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey confirmed their relationship in May 2022
Bethenny Frankel voices her opinion on celebs using filters and getting cosmetic surgery done