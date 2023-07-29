Prince Harry could have ‘easily prevented’ the ‘great rupture’ of Megxit

Prince Harry has just been accused of standing around and doing nothing when he could’ve easily prevented the great rupture of Megxit.

Accusations against the Duke for not doing his part have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on the subject in one of her pieces for News.com.au.



In it she read, “Today, with Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex facing an uncertain US future, it’s worth thinking about the road not taken and how one simple call made years ago could have prevented the great rupture of Megxit.”

So “In another universe, another timeline, another parallel dimension, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is a happy man.”

“In my head, it is just a montage of a grinning Harry in various dusty shades of khaki helping leathery beasts and playing peekaboo with toddlers.”

Sadly “And this is not just the stuff of fantasy, but actually what could have been.”