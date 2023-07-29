Americans struggle to stay cool as heatwaves open hell's gates on US

A woman holds a young child under a waterfall at a park in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. — AFP/File

A sweltering heat wave settled over the Midwest and East Coast, subjecting tens of millions of Americans to scorching temperatures and suffocating humidity.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories were in effect for over 175 million people in the US, expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported midday heat index readings well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).

To provide relief for those unable to escape the heat, major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia have established cooling centres in public libraries and community centres.

Recognising the potential dangers of extreme heat, the city of Boston declared a heat emergency and its street outreach teams are distributing water to those in need.

City officials and forecasters are urging people, particularly outdoor workers, the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses, to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

The NWS advises staying hydrated, seeking air-conditioned spaces, avoiding sun exposure, and checking on vulnerable individuals.

Philadelphia extended the operating hours of public pools and spray grounds, while New York City released a public service announcement video on social media reminding pet owners to keep their pets well-hydrated.

During a public safety briefing, New York City Deputy Mayor Philip Banks emphasised the importance of checking on neighbours and loved ones.

Electric grid operators across the country issued hot weather alerts and instructed energy companies to postpone non-essential maintenance. Despite the extreme heat, no drastic measures have been taken by US grid operators.

Experts suggest that the growing frequency and intensity of severe weather events are indicative of global climate change driven by human activities. Heatwaves are expected to persist through August in many parts of the world.

Last month, the United States experienced its hottest June on record since 1850. It marked the 47th consecutive June and the 532nd consecutive month with temperatures exceeding the 20th-century average, according to the weather service.

While the scorching weather is expected to ease by late Saturday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and milder temperatures in the coming week, as predicted by the weather service.