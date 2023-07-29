Former Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) chief Shabbar Zaidi. — Twitter/File

Reacting to the explosive revelations by Shabbar Ziadi — former chairman of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) — on the economic mismanagement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the party Saturday termed it as a "disappointing attempt to create a distorted view of PTI's economic strategy, which is contrary to the facts".

The former FBR chief, during Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', said the country would have economically collapsed had the Imran Khan-led regime completed its tenure.

"Had this [PTI] government continued, the party would not have even secured 5% votes as the country would have economically collapsed," Zaidi said.

Taking exception to the claims, PTI, taking to its Twitter, mentioned that Zaidi's comments were "contradictory, baseless, and a sign of a confused mind".

In the tweet, the PTI stated that if Shabbar Zaidi's claims are taken as genuine, then he himself is also responsible for this.

The former FBR chief said he had advised the then-prime minister to rectify his government's shortcomings and "settle things, but he was not in the mood of listening [to anyone]".

Commenting on the objections raised by the ex-FBR chief about the PTI's economic strategy, the party wrote that they were never mentioned in Zaidi's resignation when he quit the top FBR post in 2020 — months after he assumed office on May 10, 2019.

The PTI, in its lengthy tweet, asked Zaidi to have looked at facts before criticising with a "confused mind".

"Instead of trying to attract attention by making baseless accusations, Shabbar Zaidi should talk on the basis of facts," the tweet read.

The party advised him to study the government's annual economic survey and the International Monetary Fund report.

"The revival of Pakistan's economy is possible not by insisting on untrue claims and lies, but by accepting the reality and being willing to correct mistakes," it added.