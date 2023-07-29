David and Victoria Beckham were spotted with Lionel Messi at Gekkō

Over the weekend, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham enjoyed a meal at Miami's popular restaurant, Gekkō, in the company of newly-acquired Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi. The restaurant is co-owned by Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday to share some snapshots from the evening. One of the photos featured the Beckhams, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David Grutman and his wife Isabela Grutman, Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets and his girlfriend Elena Galera, as well as Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas. The picture showcased the group together, all smiles, posing for the camera.

Following their dinner, the star-studded gathering departed the restaurant together late Thursday night, attracting the attention of fans and paparazzi who had gathered outside the establishment.

Gekkō has proven to be a favorite spot for celebrities, with the likes of Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Kim Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson having been spotted there previously.