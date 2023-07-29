Matteo Bocelli expresses excitement about collaborating with Ed Sheeran on, 'Chasing Stars'

Matteo Bocelli, the talented pop singer and son of renowned artist Andrea Bocelli, is making his mark as a solo artist after years of performing alongside his father.

Recently, he unveiled his latest single, "Chasing Stars," a touching ballad written by Ed Sheeran and his brother Matthew, which is perfectly fitting for a musician whose inspiration comes from his father.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Matteo expressed his deep admiration for Ed Sheeran and revealed the profound connection he felt with the song. "Chasing Stars" is set to be featured on Matteo's much-anticipated debut album, which shares his name.

He explains, "The story was fitting so much to myself because, of course, we both had in common the fact that we were born in a family that loved music, and this passion was given from our parents."

Working with Ed Sheeran was a dream come true for the 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who has been a fan of the acclaimed artist since childhood. "I remember seeing him in concert. He was opening for Taylor Swift in Toronto. So you can imagine how I feel to have a song of his on my first album. It's pretty cool and exciting." says Matteo.

When Matteo first heard "Chasing Stars," he felt it was already a perfect fit for him, but he put his unique touch on the vocal parts to make it his own. Ed Sheeran was supportive and accommodating throughout the process, valuing artistic individuality and authenticity. "I felt like he respects every artist's [personal] ideas, [and wants you to] feel comfortable and authentic in what you do," explains Matteo.

The debut album, "Matteo," will showcase a departure from the classical music that Matteo has performed with his father in the past, instead delving into the realm of pop music.

The much-anticipated album "Matteo" is scheduled for release on September 22, a date that holds special significance as it coincides with Andrea Bocelli's birthday. Matteo finds it amusing that the release date was given by the label and considers it a lovely coincidence and a great gift for his father.



With "Matteo," the talented artist is set to make a name for himself in the music industry, showcasing his unique style and talent while carrying on the musical legacy passed down through his family.



