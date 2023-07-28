Jimmie Allen surprises fans with comedy tour Announcement amid legal battles

Jimmie Allen has been accused of sexual assault by two women

Grammy-nominated musician Jimmie Allen faces legal challenges as he announces an unexpected comedy tour, surprising fans and the music industry alike.

The tour announcement coincides with Allen's response to two counterclaims filed against him by women accusing him of sexual assault and abuse.

In a statement, Allen reaffirmed his determination to "protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business." The singer openly expressed the humiliation and emotional impact caused by the allegations, leading him to seek professional assistance.

The legal turmoil began in May when Allen's former manager filed a lawsuit alleging rape, abuse, and sexual harassment, which allegedly occurred under the management team's watchful eye.

In June, another woman filed a lawsuit, asserting that Allen secretly filmed their sexual encounter in a hotel room and engaged in sexual contact despite her revoking consent.

Addressing his decision to take time before publicly responding, Allen revealed that he prioritized addressing personal issues within his family. “I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK.”

In April, the Best Shot singer's pregnant wife Alexis filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Following which, he said, “The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family”

Notwithstanding the allegations, Allen adamantly asserts that all encounters with the accusers were consensual.