President Joe Biden urges domestic production for new inventions

US President Joe Biden speaks at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2023. — AFP

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order during his first visit to Maine, urging companies to manufacture new inventions in the US and the order will be packaged with a speech at a textile factory and a fundraiser in Freeport.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, previously won three out of four electoral votes in 2020 and is now seeking to increase his support in the state which allocates its votes by congressional district.

Biden lost the vote in the 2nd District, which provided the only electoral vote for Republican Donald Trump. He is aiming to demonstrate his commitment to blue-collar voters, as a single electoral vote could be crucial in the 2024 presidential election.

“We’re talking about bringing manufacturing back to the country and creating jobs — good-paying jobs,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday as she previewed the trip.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democratic congressman since 2019, has criticised Biden for handling debt limit talks and the administration's forgiveness of student debt.

Despite distancing himself from the White House, Golden was travelling with Biden on Air Force One on Friday.

According to Republicans, Biden's policies have led to higher inflation as consumer prices climbed to a four-decade high last summer, but inflation has eased over the past 12 months to a rate of 3% annually.

“Bidenomics is hurting working people in my district," said Maine state Rep. Joshua Morris, a Republican. "The cost of groceries, heating oil, gas, health care and electricity have gone up as a result of Joe Biden’s policies. He should be apologizing to us while he’s here, not bragging.”

The White House has signed an executive order by Biden to improve transparency in federal research and development programs for domestic manufacturing, ABC News reported.

The order requires agencies to consider national security and economic interests when determining if domestic manufacturing requirements should be broadened while also encouraging federal agencies to invest in domestic production and use their legal authorities to encourage new technologies.

However, when goods cannot be made in the US, the Commerce Department must create a clearer and faster waiver process.

Biden visits Auburn Manufacturing Inc., a heat-resistant fabric maker, to address China's unfair trade practices regarding amorphous silica fabric (ASF), another heat-resistant material used in industries like shipbuilding, oil refining, and electricity generation.