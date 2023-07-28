Donald Trump says will not bow out of presidential run if sentenced

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. — AFP

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed that he will not back out of his race to the White House even if he were convicted and sentenced in any of the criminal investigations mounting against him.



The 77-year-old Republican frontrunner refused to bow out of the presidential race upon being asked about his reaction to the federal and state charges he faces as he bids for a second term in 2024, a day after federal prosecutors added three felony counts to the indictment against him over his handling of classified documents.

Asked by right-wing radio host John Fredericks if being sentenced would stop his campaign, he quickly responded: "Not at all. There's nothing in the Constitution to say that it could."

"And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn't stop (me) — and it wouldn't stop me either. These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible," he added.

Trump said previous presidents including Barack Obama and George W Bush "took documents," suggesting falsely that his predecessors had engaged in conduct similar to the alleged crimes for which he has been charged.

"Nobody has ever gone through this. This is crazy," he added, mischaracterising the law and a previous civil dispute over presidential documents to argue that he had done nothing wrong.

Donald Trump has recently been caught up in a whirlwind of federal investigations and lawsuits.

The twice-impeached former president was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House.

The trial for Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents, overseen by federal judge Aileen Cannon, has been set to commence in late May next year, when campaigns for 2024 US presidential elections are expected to be in full-swing.

