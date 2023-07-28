Prince Harry can’t hope to ‘hold a candle’ to Prince William: ‘Titles are required’

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop slapped Prince Harry with these realities.

The ‘impossible ask’ Prince Harry is presenting USA with has been referenced by royal expert Tessa Dunlop.

She broke it all down, in reference to the ‘stark differences’ between the brothers during her interview with The Mirror.

During the course of this chat, she started by addressing Prince Harry’s Coronation visit and said, “Surrounded by pomp and ceremony, the visit was a reminder that the trappings of royalty are what sets it apart. And the absence of those trappings is what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so sorely lack.”

After all, “no matter how great your celebrity (and yes, despite what disgruntled Spotify bosses say, the couple are still big news), in America there will always be someone richer and more famous.”

At the end of the day, Ms Dunlop warns, “Over there, fame is commonplace, not so the magic and mystery that comes with monarchy. As the Sussexes are discovering to their cost, royalty does not travel well (abdicated Edward VIII found this out in the late 1930s).”

“To really flourish more than titles and money are required,” she also went as far as to add.

“Harry, barefoot in a beanie, can't compete with William in full-blown honorary military uniform,” after all.

Neither “Meghan in Valentino or Givenchy is less noteworthy than the Princess of Wales in her Lover's Knot tiara (once Diana's) and badge of the Royal Victorian Order.”