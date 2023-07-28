Prince Harry leaves a ‘a trail of fractured relationships’ in his wake’

Prince Harry has just come under fire and gotten blasted for allegedly leaving a trail of fractured relationships everywhere he goes.



The conversation arose once Ms Epstein began referencing a YouGov poll that was just conducted around the negative view Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold in the UK.

According to the results obtained, nearly 68% of the people held negative views associated with the Sussexes, while only 21% held them in any kind of positive regard.



Separately, the Duke of Sussex scored 22% approval, whereas Meghan Markle has about 18%.

To put these numbers into perspective, only Prince Andrew follows suit with 7% approval ratings.

In response to this Ms Epstein even went as far as to say, “Enough said. Privacy achieved.”

“Not by design then but by default – leaving in its wake a trail of fractured relationships not least between Harry and his father and brother,” Ms Epstein said.

“Still, at least in this new era of lost interest. Harry and Meghan can live the life they professed they wanted,” Ms Epstein added.

“Be careful what you wish for? See tomorrow`s historians for details,” she also chimed in to say before concluding.