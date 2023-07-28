James Martin is supported by fans as he pins blame of outburst on cancer battle

ITV chef James Martin is receiving support from his fans after he issued an apology for blowing up at members of his production crew in a leaked audio recording. He could be heard cursing in anger at his crew for damaging his driveway in 2018.

Following the release of his apology, his fans went on to reassure him and stated that he had "no reasons to apologize." The television chef said that he had been facing immense difficulties in his life at the time, which included being diagnosed with facial cancer, a home invasion as well as losing his grandparents.

He wrote: “Firstly, I would like to publicly and sincerely apologise to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time. I have always strived to keep my private life private.

However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement.

The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life. I was dealing with the death of my last living grandparent, my grandfather, and on account of work commitments, I could not attend his funeral.

Later that month I was burgled at night by a team of masked men, who entered my house while my partner Louise was at home alone and I was away working. I was devastated that she had to go through that alone.”

Fans soon took to social media to comfort him, with one fan writing: “You are human and we all let stress accumulate at some stage in our lives... unfortunately as you are in the public domain it gets aired to the world… Chin up and move on, there are far worse things happening in the world. You are a fabulous chef and won't lose a fan in me!”