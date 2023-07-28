Brooklyn Beckham plays doting husband and son-in-law during family trip

Brooklyn Beckham is ever the doting husband and son-in-law as he helped his wife and her billionaire father to get off the speed boat during a holiday in Saint-Tropez on Thursday.



The photographers spotted the famous couple in a loving moment as David’s son swept his giggling wife Nicola Peltz off her feet as they enjoyed a boat trip to Club 55.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 24, made the chivalrous gesture to help the actress, 28, who was impeded by her huge wedged heels.



The couple were joined by Nicola's parents; her billionaire father Nelson, 81, and model mother Claudia, 68.

Brooklyn took it upon himself to whisk Nicola up into his arms so she didn't have to totter along the decking to board the boat after the leaving the celeb hotspot.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been enjoying a holiday in the French Riviera with the Peltz side of the family, with the Beckham clan are in Miami for David's Inter Miami FC team.

As the family arrived at Club 55, the budding chef helped Nicola's father get off the speed boat.

The family day out comes after the couple enjoyed an evening by the harbour on Wednesday night before heading back to their luxury yacht.

Their travels come as his parents Victoria and David jetted over to Florida to watch Lionel Messi make his debut with David's team Inter Miami.