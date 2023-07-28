Pop icon Kylie Minogue announces first-ever Las Vegas residency

Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue is set to make her Las Vegas debut with her first exclusive residency at the Voltaire nightclub in The Venetian.

Following in the footsteps of Adele and Celine Dion, the 55-year-old pop icon will mark her return to North America after a decade-long absence.

Known as the Princess of Pop, Kylie promises extravagant costumes, dance performances, and reinterpretations of her songs during the Las Vegas shows. The residency, set to begin on November 3, 2023, and consisting of about a dozen shows, will provide a more personal experience for her fans due to the smaller venue.

Having sold over 80 million records worldwide and won a Grammy and three Brit Awards, Kylie Minogue aims to bring unprecedented success to her pop career in the United States through this residency. Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase on August 9, and fans who can't make it to Las Vegas can look forward to seeing her during her arena Tension tour in 2024.

Minogue's recent single, "Padam Padam," saw great success in the States, reaffirming her hopes of establishing herself further in the American music market.