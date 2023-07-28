Javed Akhtar gets criticism on his opinion over Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Javed Akhtar says 'it is not necessary to understand the scientific terms to lay hold of the film'

Javed Akhtar shared his opinion about Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer which got subjected to criticism.

Javed, who took out time from his daily routine to watch Oppenheimer, felt that the film was not just good but it was a great film.

He expressed his views about the movie on his official Twitter handle. He wrote: "Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at pvr Juhu today. It’s not just a good film but a great film."

Immediately after his opinion went viral on the internet, one of the social media users came forward to react to his review. He asked Akhtar to 'Explain isotopes plz.'

In response, the two-time Civilian Award winner told the Twitter user that it is not necessary to understand scientific terms to understand the essence of the movie; what's important is that it is a story about a human being who happens to be a scientist, reports India Today.

"It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element. But knowing this is not necessary to understand the film; it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist", wrote Akhtar.

The Oppenheimer craze has taken the world by storm. Every individual existing on this planet is talking about it. The film had a fantastic opening at the box office.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is yet another masterpiece from the ace director after The Dark Knight. Besides Cillian Murphy, the star cast includes other notable actors like Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and many others.