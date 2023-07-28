Betty Booze ad showcases Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC players, with Blake Lively in the spotlight

Actress Blake Lively hit a home run with her latest ad for Betty Booze, where she enlisted the help of some familiar faces from her husband Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC soccer team.

The advertisement, released on Betty Booze's Instagram account on Thursday, July 27, features soccer players James Jones, Rob Lainton, and Luke Young competing as salesmen in a liquor store.

In the amusing clip, each player is tasked with selling as many drinks as possible within a specific time frame. Young, aged 30, humorously boasts to a customer, "It's Blake Lively's special recipe." The drinks given to the players include Bourbon, Lemonade, and Shiso. In the end, Lainton, 33, emerged victorious, having sold an impressive 37 cans.

Lively, aged 35, playfully quipped to her Instagram followers, "The World Cup... But a different kind of cup."



It's worth noting that Reynolds, 46, and Rob McElhenney jointly acquired the Welsh soccer team in November 2020. Since taking over ownership, the team has achieved notable success, securing the National League championship and gaining promotion to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

As for Blake Lively, she unveiled her latest venture, Betty Buzz, in September 2021. The brand's name is a heartfelt tribute to her late father, who sadly passed away in June 2021.