Randy Meisner, Eagles rockstar, dies at 77

However, Randy Meisner quit the Eagles in 1977

Randy Meisner, who become one of the founding members of Eagles, has breathed his last at 77.

The band announced the musician's death on Thursday, 27 July, after he succumbed to death due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band," the band said in the statement. "His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit.'"

Meisner was born in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, in 1946. The bassist later went on to become the founder member of the Eagles in 1971.

But in 1977, the late musician left the group after contributing his part in the band's self-titled 1972 debut album up to 1976's Hotel California.

Apart from that, the pop icon also lent his lofty vocals to some of the group's biggest hits, including, Take It to the Limit, which shot up to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976 and sat on the chart for 23 weeks.

In 2016, meanwhile, Meisner's wife, Lana Rae Meisner, suffered a fatal wound after an "accidental discharge of a firearm," at their Los Angeles Home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.