Meghan Markle 'true passion' hidden as she won't return to acting

Meghan Markle is not keen on finding her way back to acting, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex will go a step down if she wishes to go back to her life as an actress, claims Christopher Anderson

Anderson told Us Weekly: "I don't think it's the proper next step and I don't think she was doing that.

"It would be a step down, wouldn't it? The same way Grace Kelly, Princess Grace.

"There was always talk she would go back into acting because that was her true passion but I'm not so sure it is Meghan's true passion. I think she wants to be a social force."

It comes as Meghan is keeping her “head down" as she takes Harry take "centre stage" in the media.

A source told Us Weekly: "Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead."