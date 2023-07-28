Meghan Markle, Prince Harry daughter Lilibet has own 'land' in California home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, owns a special area in their Montecito homes.

The toddler’s private space in the house consists of a kitchen, stuffed toys and more.

Prince Harry especially touched upon the place in his memoir ‘Spare,’ noting: “[The hummingbird] swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals."

The nursery was spotted in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries. In one episode, the Duke is seen speaking to his son, Archie, about hummingbirds in the space.

He tells him: "We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again [...] because they're scared of humans."