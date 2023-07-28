Trump classified documents case takes new turn as third man charged by special counsel

Former US president Donald Trump. AFP/File

The Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case took a dramatic turn as a third person, Carlos De Oliveira, was charged by special counsel Jack Smith.

Former President Donald Trump faces additional charges related to mishandling classified documents from his time in the White House, according to special counsel Jack Smith's latest indictment. The updated charges also implicate two Trump employees - Walt Nauta, a former aide, and Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago.

Prosecutors allege that Nauta and De Oliveira attempted to delete security camera footage at Trump's resort shortly after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for it. De Oliveira reportedly told the resort's IT director that "the boss" wanted the server deleted. This new development brings one more count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts against Trump.

The indictment accuses Trump of retaining a top-secret document related to military activity in Iran. The document was discussed during a recorded meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July 2021 with biographers. Nauta faces new charges as well, while De Oliveira is charged with lying to the FBI about moving boxes at Trump's golf club.

Surveillance footage provided to the Justice Department earlier showed Nauta and De Oliveira moving document boxes around Mar-a-Lago after the subpoena was issued last May. The subsequent search in August yielded over 100 classified documents, leading the Justice Department to suspect that government records were concealed and removed from the storage room.

Both Trump and Nauta were previously charged and pleaded not guilty last month. De Oliveira has been cooperating with investigators, and his phone was seized for examination.

Lawyers for Nauta and De Oliveira declined to comment on the recent charges. De Oliveira has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on July 31.

In response to the new charges, a spokesperson for Trump dismissed them as "nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."

Separately, Trump's defense lawyers and Smith met to discuss the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but no guidance on possible indictment timing was given to Trump's team.

As the grand jury in Washington continues to hear evidence regarding election subversion efforts by Trump and his allies, this latest development adds more complexity to the ongoing legal battles surrounding the former president.