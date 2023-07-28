Australia take command on Day 1 of Ashes decider

TOPSHOT - Australia´s Mitchell Starc appeals unsuccessfully for a LBW (leg before wicket) decision against England´s Zak Crawley, on the opening day of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on July 27, 2023. —AFP

The fifth Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England witnessed a gripping battle on its first day, with Australia firmly in control at The Oval.

Winning the toss for the first time in the series, Australia didn't hesitate to capitalise on the favourable conditions. They elected to bowl first on a pitch showing a hint of green, and their decision paid off handsomely as they managed to dismiss England for 283 runs. At stumps, Australia reached a solid score of 61-1, trailing by 222 runs.

Harry Brook's valiant effort held the English innings together, as he crafted a brilliant knock of 85 runs from just 91 balls. His partnership with Moeen Ali, who contributed 34 runs, was vital in steadying the innings. However, England's batting line-up struggled against two pivotal clusters of wickets, losing three wickets for a mere 11 runs on one occasion and four wickets for 28 runs on another.

While England fought hard, they were aided by Australia's missed opportunities. The tourists dropped five catches, with one crucial chance being granted to Brook when he was on a mere five runs. Additionally, Australia failed to capitalise on a potential run-out chance when Brook was at 50. Nonetheless, Mitchell Starc shone with the ball, taking four wickets for 82 runs and being the pick of the Australian bowlers.

Of concern to England was Moeen Ali's injury, as he sustained a groin injury during his batting innings. This injury prevented him from taking the field to bowl, adding to England's worries. In contrast, James Anderson, despite being backed to play in the Test, struggled to make an impact and ended his spell wicketless after seven overs.

As the series stands at 2-1 in Australia's favour, they have already retained the coveted Ashes urn. However, England is determined to protect their long-standing unbeaten record in the Ashes series, stretching back to 2001.