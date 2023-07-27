UK court rules Prince Harry's hacking claims too old

Prince Harry can take some of his lawsuit against media magnate Rupert Murdoch's tabloids to trial, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, but claims of decades-old phone hacking were thrown out for being filed too late.



The court also rejected one of Harry's central arguments, that there had been a "secret deal" struck between Buckingham Palace and Murdoch's newspaper group to keep quiet the illegal hacking into voicemails of royals' mobile phones.'

The Dyke of Sussex is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged invasions of privacy by its tabloids, the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.

It is one of four cases that the 38-year-old prince, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children, is pursuing at the High Court against British publishers. He casts the legal actions as a mission to hold tabloid executives to account for lying and covering up widescale wrongdoing.

Harry blames intrusive media for wrecking some of his personal relationships and causing the 1997 death of his mother Princess Diana. Her chauffeur-driven car crashed as it sped away from chasing photographers in Paris.

In 2012, NGN apologised for widespread hacking by journalists at the News of the World, which the Australian-born media magnate Murdoch had been forced to shut down amid a backlash. But the group has always rejected allegations of any wrongdoing by staff at the Sun.

It had argued that Harry's claims fell outside the six-year time limit for legal action.

Harry's lawyers said the prince had not made a claim sooner because there was a clandestine agreement between Buckingham Palace and senior figures at NGN to avoid embarrassment.

His legal team have also said his elder brother Prince William, the heir to the throne, had settled a phone hacking claim against NGN for a "huge sum".